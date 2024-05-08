The Other Mom–The One Who Isn’t A Bird: Our Most Anticipated YA Summer Books

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Danika and Erica talk YA demographics and the books they’re excited to read this summer.

News

More than a quarter of readers of YA are over the age of 28 research shows

Books Discussed

Wish You Weren’t Here by Erin Baldwin

This Book Won’t Burn by Samira Ahmed

One Killer Problem by Justine Pucella Winans

The Dark We Know by Wen-yi Lee

The Deep Dark: A Graphic Novel by Molly Knox Ostertag

This Ravenous Fate by Hayley Dennings

Sleep Like Death by Kalynn Bayron

Dancers of the Dawn by Zulekhá Afzal

Furious by Jamie Pacton and Rebecca Podos

Moonstorm by Yoon Ha Lee