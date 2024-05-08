The Other Mom–The One Who Isn’t A Bird: Our Most Anticipated YA Summer Books
Danika and Erica talk YA demographics and the books they’re excited to read this summer.
News
More than a quarter of readers of YA are over the age of 28 research shows
Books Discussed
Wish You Weren’t Here by Erin Baldwin
This Book Won’t Burn by Samira Ahmed
One Killer Problem by Justine Pucella Winans
The Dark We Know by Wen-yi Lee
The Deep Dark: A Graphic Novel by Molly Knox Ostertag
This Ravenous Fate by Hayley Dennings
Sleep Like Death by Kalynn Bayron
Dancers of the Dawn by Zulekhá Afzal
Furious by Jamie Pacton and Rebecca Podos
Moonstorm by Yoon Ha Lee