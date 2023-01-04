Most Anticipated YA Books for 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tirzah and Erica discuss some YA books coming out in the first half of 2023 that they’re super excited about.

Show Notes:

The 2023 Reading Log!

Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute by Talia Hibbert

The Lake House by Sarah Beth Durst

The Buried and the Bound by Rochelle Hassan

Break Up From Hell by Ann Davila Cardinal

Wildblood by Lauren Blackwood

All That’s Left to Say by Emery Lord

My Flawless Life by Yvonne Woon

When the Vibe is Right by Sarah Dass

She is a Haunting by Trang Thanh Tran

Wolfwood by Marianna Baer

The Sum of Us (Adapted for Young Readers): How Racism Hurts Everyone by Heather McGee

You’re Not Supposed to Die Tonight by Kalynn Bayron

Mysteries of Thorn Manor by Margaret Rogerson

Every Gift a Curse by Caroline O’Donoghue

Some Shall Break by Ellie Marney