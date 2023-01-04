Most Anticipated YA Books for 2023
Tirzah and Erica discuss some YA books coming out in the first half of 2023 that they’re super excited about.
Show Notes:
Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute by Talia Hibbert
The Lake House by Sarah Beth Durst
The Buried and the Bound by Rochelle Hassan
Break Up From Hell by Ann Davila Cardinal
Wildblood by Lauren Blackwood
All That’s Left to Say by Emery Lord
My Flawless Life by Yvonne Woon
When the Vibe is Right by Sarah Dass
She is a Haunting by Trang Thanh Tran
Wolfwood by Marianna Baer
The Sum of Us (Adapted for Young Readers): How Racism Hurts Everyone by Heather McGee
You’re Not Supposed to Die Tonight by Kalynn Bayron
Mysteries of Thorn Manor by Margaret Rogerson
Every Gift a Curse by Caroline O’Donoghue
Some Shall Break by Ellie Marney