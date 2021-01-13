Most Anticipated Stand-Alones of 2021

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Sharifah and Jenn discuss their most anticipated stand-alone sci-fi and fantasy of 2021, along with the True Blood reboot news, issues with H.G. Wells’ new commemorative coin, and more.

News

True Blood Reboot

5-book deal for Tamsyn Muir

Error on HG Wells coin discovered by fans

Werewolf arrested in Pakistan on New Year’s Eve

Books Discussed

Reconstruction: Stories by Alaya Dawn Johnson

Never Have I Ever by Isabel Yap (February 9) (Read her story “How To Swallow The Moon“)

A River Called Time by Courttia Newland (April 6)

Blue Mar by Francesca G. Varela (March 16)

We Could Be Heroes by Mike Chen (January 26)

Lost in the Never Woods by Aiden Thomas (March 23)

In the Quick by Kate Hope Day (March 2)

Remote Control by Nnedi Okorafor (January 19)