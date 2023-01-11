Most Anticipated SF/F of 2023: January – June

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and Jenn discuss the Renfield trailer, a new bookstore honoring Octavia Butler, their most anticipated books for January through June of 2023, and more!

News Discussed

A new bookstore in Pasadena: Octavia’s Bookshelf [LAist]

Trailer for Renfield [Twitter]

Most Anticipated [The Mary Sue]

Wakanda Forever Streaming 2/1 [Twitter]

Books Discussed

Last Tale of the Flower Bride by Roshani Chokshi (2/14) – William Morrow

Lone Women by Victor LaValle (3/21) – One World

A Brief History of Living Forever by Jaroslav Kalfar (3/28) – Little Brown

Untethered Sky by Fonda Lee (4/11) – Tordotcom

The Haunting of Alejandra by V. Castro (Apr 18) – PRH

The Mimicking of Known Successes by Malka Older (Mar 7) – Tordotcom

Witch King by Martha Wells (May 30) – Tordotcom

Jenn’s Extended List

Daughters of Izdihar by Hadeer Elsbai (1/10)

Karma of the Sun by Brandon Ying Kit Boey (1/17)

Vampire Weekend by Mike Chen (1/31)

Everything Good Dies Here by Djuna, translated by Adrian Thieret (3/7)

The Ten Percent Thief by Lavanya Lakshminarayan (3/28)

Titanium Noir by Nick Harkaway (5/16)

Translation State by Ann Leckie (6/6)