Most Anticipated Series of 2021

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Sharifah and Jenn discuss their most anticipated series books of 2021, further details about Amazon’s Lord of the Rings, Nalo Hopkinson’s SFWA Grand Master award, and more.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.

The show can also be found on Stitcher here.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

News

New details and speculation about the Amazon LOTR series [Tor.com]

Climate disaster fiction as comforting [BBC Culture]

EXTREMELY FRANK interview with Terry Brooks about finishing Shannara [SYFY Wire]

Nalo Hopkinson named SFWA Grand Master [Locus] and interview [CBC]

Books Discussed

Soulstar by CL Polk (Feb 16, Book 3 in The Kingston Cycle)

The Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri (June 8, Book 1)

The Galaxy, and the Ground Within by Becky Chambers (April 20, Wayfarers Book 4)

Escaping Exodus: Symbiosis by Nicky Drayden (Feb 23, Exodus Book 2)

Fugitive Telemetry by Martha Wells (April 27, Murderbot Book 6)

The Conductors by Nicole Glover (March 2, Murder and Magic, Book 1)

The Gilded Ones by Namina Forna (Feb 9, Deathless, Book 1)

Rise of the Red Hand by Olivia Chadha (Jan 19, The Mechanists, Book 1)

A Master of Djinn by P. Djèlí Clark (May 11, Fatma el-Sha’arawi Book 3)