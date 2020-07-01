Most Anticipated Series of 2020

Sharifah and Jenn discuss a new podcast about Octavia Butler, some adaptation news, their most anticipated series books, and more.

News

Disney Splash Mountain Redo (History of the ride)

Six new Wheel Of Time cast members revealed

A.I. Robot Cast in Lead Role of $70M Sci-Fi Film

New podcast about Octavia Butler: Octavia’s Parables

Books Discussed

Haunted Heroine by Sarah Kuhn (July 7 2020, Penguin)

King of the Rising by Kacen Callender (Dec 1 2020, Orbit) (tw: slavery and all its abuses)

Harrow the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir (August 4 2020, Tor)

The Burning God by RF Kuang (November 17 2020, Harper)

Ambergris by Jeff Vandermeer (December 1 2020, MCD)

A Deadly Education by Naomi Novik (Book #1, September 29 2020, Del Rey)

The Fires of Vengeance by Evan Winter (Book #2, November 10 2020, Orbit)

Prime Deceptions by Valerie Valdes (Book #2, September 8 2020, Harper Voyager)

Seven Devils by Laura Lam and Elizabeth May (Book #1, August 4 2020, DAW)