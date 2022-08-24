Most Anticipated Sequels And Series For Fall 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and Jenn discuss Hunger Games and Game of Thrones adaptation news and some awards lists, talk about their most anticipated sequels and series for the second half of 2022, and more.

News

Update on Game of Thrones spin-off shows (why are there 7!!!!) [AV Club]

George R.R. Martin asks people not to speculate on his death [Book Riot]

Viola Davis headlining Hunger Games Prequel adaptation [Essence]

More information about the prequel [Hollywood Reporter]

Aurora Awards, Sir Julius Vogel Awards, and Small Press Awards Finalists [File 770]

Books Discussed

The World We Make by NK Jemisin (Nov 1)

Into the Riverlands by Nghi Vo (Oct 25)

Fault Tolerance by Valerie Valdes

The Immortality Thief by Taran Hunt (Oct 11)

The Atlas Paradox by Olivie Blake (10/25)

The Oleander Sword by Tasha Suri

Nona the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir (9/13)

A Prayer for Crown Shy by Becky Chambers