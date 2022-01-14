Most Anticipated Reads of 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about their most anticipated releases for the upcoming year.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!

Currently Reading

Death in her Hands by Ottessa Moshfegh

Take it Back by Kia Abdullah

Books Discussed

Cherish Farrah by Bethany C. Morrow

The Book of Cold Cases by Simone St. James

This Might Hurt by Stephanie Wrobel

Fervor by Alma Katsu

Our Little World by Karen Winn

Patricia Wants to Cuddle by Samantha Leigh Allen

Devil House by John Darnielle

The Great Mrs. Elias by Barbara Chase-Riboud

Homicide and Halo-Halo by Mia P. Manansala

The Cartographers by Peng Shepherd

Secret Identity by Alex Segura

If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com

Otherwise, you can:

Find me on Twitter @JavedNusrah

Find Katie on Twitter @kt_librarylady





