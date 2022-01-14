Episode 118
Most Anticipated Reads of 2022
Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about their most anticipated releases for the upcoming year.
Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!
Currently Reading
Death in her Hands by Ottessa Moshfegh
Take it Back by Kia Abdullah
Books Discussed
Cherish Farrah by Bethany C. Morrow
The Book of Cold Cases by Simone St. James
This Might Hurt by Stephanie Wrobel
Fervor by Alma Katsu
Our Little World by Karen Winn
Patricia Wants to Cuddle by Samantha Leigh Allen
Devil House by John Darnielle
The Great Mrs. Elias by Barbara Chase-Riboud
Homicide and Halo-Halo by Mia P. Manansala
The Cartographers by Peng Shepherd
Secret Identity by Alex Segura
If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com
Otherwise, you can:
Find me on Twitter @JavedNusrah
Find Katie on Twitter @kt_librarylady