Most Anticipated Of 2022

Sharifah and Jenn discuss the Hugo and Nommo Award winners, Cowboy Bebop getting canceled, their most anticipated reads for the first half of 2022, and more.

News

2021 Hugo Award Winners (Related: The Helicopter Story)

2021 Nommo Award Winners

Cowboy Bebop Canceled After One Season [Hollywood Reporter]

On the Station 11 Adaptation [The Atlantic; Instagram for non-paywalled version]

Books Discussed

Sweep of Stars by Maurice Broaddus (March 29, Tor)

The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer by Janelle Monae (April 19, Harper Voyager)

When We Were Birds by Ayanna Lloyd Banwo (March 15, Doubleday)

The Stardust Thief by Chelsea Abdullah (May 17, Orbit)

How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu (January 18, William Morrow)

Goliath by Tochi Onyebuchi (January 25, Tordotcom)

Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century by Kim Fu (February 1, TinHouse)

Wild and Wicked Things by Francesca May (March 29, Redhook)