Our Most Anticipated Books of 2024 (The First Bit of It, At Least)

Jeff and Rebecca run through some of their personally most-anticipated books of the first-ish half of 2024. Plus, they have some other Book Riot editors weigh in with their picks.

2024 is the tenth year of the Read Harder Challenge! Join us as we make our way through 24 tasks meant to expand our reading horizons and diversify our TBRs. To get book recommendations for each task, sign up for the Read Harder newsletter. We’ll also keep you informed about other cool reading challenges, readathons, and more across the bookish internet. If you become a paid subscriber, you get even more recommendations plus community features, where you can connect with a community of passionate, like-minded readers in a cozy and supportive corner of the internet. Visit bookriot.com/readharder to sign up.

Discussed in this episode:

First Edition!

The Book Riot Podcast Patreon

Read Harder 2024 is alive!

Reading Genesis by Marilynne Robinson

The Bloodied Nightgown by Joan Acocella

Until August by Gabriel García Márquez

This Strange Eventful History by Claire Messud

The Unicorn Woman by Gayl Jones

The Z Word by Lindsay King-Miller

State of Paradise by Laura Van Den Burg

A Chance Meeting by Rachel Cohen

The Fine Art of Literary Fist-Fighting by Lee Gutkind

The Cemetery of Untold Stories by Julia Alvarez

Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange

Anita de Monte Laughs Last by Xochitl Gonzalez

Splinters by Leslie Jamison

The Last Fire Season by Manjula Martin

The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley

Corey Fah Does Social Mobility by Isabel Waidner

Legacy by Uché Blackstock

Beautyland by Marie-Helene Bertino

Praisesong for the Kitchen Ghosts by Crystal Wilkinson

The Other Significant Others by Rhaina Cohen

Acts of Forgiveness by Maura Cheeks

This American Ex-Wife by Lyz Lenz

Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg

Optimal by Daniel Goleman & Cary Cherniss

And How Does That Make You Feel by Joshua Fletcher

Lies and Weddings by Kevin Kwan

The Cliffs by Scott Cawthorn

Looking for a Sign by Susie Dumond

Jewel Me Twice by Charish Reid

The American Daughters by Maurice Carlos Ruffin

Erica’s Pick’s

You’re Breaking My Heart by Olugbemisola Rhuday-Perkovich

The Fetishist by Katherine Min

The Djinn Waits a Hundred Years by Shubnum Khan

Vanessa’s Picks

The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo

Oye by Melissa Mogollon

Kelly’s Picks

Once in a Millennial by Kate Kennedy

Suffragist’s Guide to the Antarctic by Yi Shun Lai

Sacrificial Animals by Kailee Pedersen

Danika’s Picks

How To Live Free In a Dangerous World: A Decolonial Memoir by Shayla Lawson

The Absinthe Underground by Jamie Pacton

An Education in Malice by S.T. Gibson