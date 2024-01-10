Our Most Anticipated Books of 2024 (The First Bit of It, At Least)
Jeff and Rebecca run through some of their personally most-anticipated books of the first-ish half of 2024. Plus, they have some other Book Riot editors weigh in with their picks.
Discussed in this episode:
Reading Genesis by Marilynne Robinson
The Bloodied Nightgown by Joan Acocella
Until August by Gabriel García Márquez
This Strange Eventful History by Claire Messud
The Unicorn Woman by Gayl Jones
The Z Word by Lindsay King-Miller
State of Paradise by Laura Van Den Burg
A Chance Meeting by Rachel Cohen
The Fine Art of Literary Fist-Fighting by Lee Gutkind
The Cemetery of Untold Stories by Julia Alvarez
Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange
Anita de Monte Laughs Last by Xochitl Gonzalez
The Last Fire Season by Manjula Martin
The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley
Corey Fah Does Social Mobility by Isabel Waidner
Beautyland by Marie-Helene Bertino
Praisesong for the Kitchen Ghosts by Crystal Wilkinson
The Other Significant Others by Rhaina Cohen
Acts of Forgiveness by Maura Cheeks
This American Ex-Wife by Lyz Lenz
Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg
Optimal by Daniel Goleman & Cary Cherniss
And How Does That Make You Feel by Joshua Fletcher
Lies and Weddings by Kevin Kwan
Looking for a Sign by Susie Dumond
Jewel Me Twice by Charish Reid
The American Daughters by Maurice Carlos Ruffin
Erica’s Pick’s
You’re Breaking My Heart by Olugbemisola Rhuday-Perkovich
The Fetishist by Katherine Min
The Djinn Waits a Hundred Years by Shubnum Khan
Vanessa’s Picks
Kelly’s Picks
Once in a Millennial by Kate Kennedy
Suffragist’s Guide to the Antarctic by Yi Shun Lai
Sacrificial Animals by Kailee Pedersen
Danika’s Picks
How To Live Free In a Dangerous World: A Decolonial Memoir by Shayla Lawson
The Absinthe Underground by Jamie Pacton