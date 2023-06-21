Most Anticipated Books for the Second Half of 2023
Tirzah and Erica discuss some YA books they are super excited about that are coming out the second half of 2023.
News
College Board Defends LGBTQ+ Lessons Against Florida Restrictions
Books Discussed
The Dark Place by Britney S. Lewis
Before the Devil Knows You’re Here by Autumn Krause
A Tall Dark Trouble by Vanessa Montalban
Betting on You by Lynn Painter
The Spirit Bares Its Teeth by Andrew Joseph White
Sleepless in Dubai by Sajni Patel
Everyone’s Thinking It by Aleema Omotoni
Into the Bright Open: A Secret Garden Remix by Cherie Dimaline
Ride or Die by Gail-Agnes Musikavanhu
The Only Girl in Town by Ally Condie
Song of the Lioness Quartet by Tamora Pierce. Read about the 40th Anniversary of Alanna.