Most Anticipated Books for the Second Half of 2023

Tirzah and Erica discuss some YA books they are super excited about that are coming out the second half of 2023.

News

College Board Defends LGBTQ+ Lessons Against Florida Restrictions

Books Discussed

The Dark Place by Britney S. Lewis

Before the Devil Knows You’re Here by Autumn Krause

A Tall Dark Trouble by Vanessa Montalban

Betting on You by Lynn Painter

The Spirit Bares Its Teeth by Andrew Joseph White

Sleepless in Dubai by Sajni Patel

Everyone’s Thinking It by Aleema Omotoni

Into the Bright Open: A Secret Garden Remix by Cherie Dimaline

Ride or Die by Gail-Agnes Musikavanhu

The Only Girl in Town by Ally Condie

Song of the Lioness Quartet by Tamora Pierce. Read about the 40th Anniversary of Alanna.