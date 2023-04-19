More Great New-Ish Books

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and Jenn discuss some awards season news and Star Wars Celebration updates, honor Rachel Pollac, and recommend some more recent-ish books they’ve loved.

News

Chosen Spirits and The City Inside by Samit Basu are the same book!

Vulture did a dive into D&D adaptations

New Star Wars movie following Rey (plus more Star Wars Celebration) [Variety, io9]

RIP, Rachel Pollack [The Guardian]

The Angry Black Girl And Her Monster trailer [The AV Club]

Ursula K. LeGuin Prize open to nominations

Philip K Dick Award Winner [Locus]

BSFA Award Winners [Locus]

Books Discussed

Into the Riverlands by Nghi Vo

Station Eternity by Mur Lafferty (cw: mild body horror, mention of child abuse, violent bullying)

The Spite House by Johnny Compton (cw: child death, racism)

Leech by Hiron Ennes (cw: sexual assault, miscarriage, body horror)