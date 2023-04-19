More Great New-Ish Books
Sharifah and Jenn discuss some awards season news and Star Wars Celebration updates, honor Rachel Pollac, and recommend some more recent-ish books they’ve loved.
News
Chosen Spirits and The City Inside by Samit Basu are the same book!
Vulture did a dive into D&D adaptations
New Star Wars movie following Rey (plus more Star Wars Celebration) [Variety, io9]
RIP, Rachel Pollack [The Guardian]
The Angry Black Girl And Her Monster trailer [The AV Club]
Ursula K. LeGuin Prize open to nominations
Philip K Dick Award Winner [Locus]
BSFA Award Winners [Locus]
Books Discussed
Into the Riverlands by Nghi Vo
Station Eternity by Mur Lafferty (cw: mild body horror, mention of child abuse, violent bullying)
The Spite House by Johnny Compton (cw: child death, racism)
Leech by Hiron Ennes (cw: sexual assault, miscarriage, body horror)