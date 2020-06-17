More Anticipated Books of 2020

Sharifah and Jenn discuss the Nebula Awards, Pride month, anti-racist SF/F, and more highly anticipated books coming out in 2020.

Links:

Correction: Thank you to Fantasy Faction!

Nebula Award Winners

Sarah Pinsker adaptation in the works

150 Queer SFF Books

Daniel Radcliffe + The Trevor Project

Incredible and important essay by Tochi Onyebuchi (TW: police brutality, violence)

Books:

Trouble The Saints by Alaya Dawn Johnson (July 21 2020)

Black Sun by Rebecca Roanhorse (October 13 2020)

The Space Between Worlds by Micaiah Johnson (August 4 2020)

Crosshairs by Catherine Hernandez (December 8 2020)

Master of Poisons by Andrea Hairston (September 8 2020)

Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark (October 13 2020)

On the Origin of Species and Other Stories by Bo-Young Kim, translated by Joungmin Lee Comfort (October 27 2020)

The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson (October 6 2020)