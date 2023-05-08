Moms, Dads, and Grads Recommendations: 2023
Jeff and Rebecca respond to listener requests for recommendations.
Discussed in this podcast:
The Secret History by Donna Tartt
Hidden Pictures by Jason Rekulak
Why We Can’t Sleep by Ada Calhoun
The Madwoman in the Volvo by Sandra Tsing Loh
Old in Art School by Nell Painter
Love and Trouble by Claire Dederer
I Feel Bad About My Neck by Nora Ephron
Mary Roach
The Nature Fix by Florence Williams
Heartbreak by Florence Williams
I Contain Multitudes by Ed Yong
Better Living Through Birding by Christian Cooper
If We’re Being Honest by Cat Shook
The Most Fun We Ever Had by Claire Lombardo
The Turner House by Angela Flournoy
A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini
Flawless by Scott Andrew Selby and Greg Campbell
Blacktop Wasteland by S. A. Cosby
The Monuments Men by Robert M. Edsel
Like a Mother by Angela Garbes
Essential Labor by Angela Garbes
And Now We Have Everything by Meaghan O’Connell
When Women Were Birds by Terry Tempest Williams
The Book of Delights by Ross Gay
Rules of Civility by Amor Towles
Christine Falls by Benjamin Black
Now is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson
Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu
A Visit from the Goon Squad by Jennifer Egan
Jami Attenberg’s Craft Talk Substack
Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin
At the Existentialist Café by Sarah Bakewell
A Moveable Feast by Ernest Hemingway
Infants of the Spring by Wallace Thurman
Good Boss, Bad Boss by Robert I. Sutton
The Leader You Want to Be by Amy Jen Su
No Hard Feelings by Liz Fosslien and Mollie West Duffy
Best American Essays 2022, ed Alexander Chee
The Sisters Brothers by Patrick deWitt
The Happiest Baby on the Block by Harvey Karp
Arsenic and Adobo by Mia P. Manansala
Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows by Balli Kaur Jaswal
The Bandit Queens by Parini Shroff
Midnight’s Children by Salman Rushdie
The Sentence by Louise Erdrich
The Confidence Game by Maria Konnikova
The Best American Short Stories of the Century, ed John Updike & Katrina Kenison
Once There Were Wolves by Charlotte McConaghy
The Buddha in the Attic by Julie Otsuka
Drinking Coffee Elsewhere by ZZ Packer
Too Good to Leave, Too Bad to Stay by Mira Kirshenbaum
Four Thousand Weeks by Oliver Burkeman
Modern Comfort Food by Ina Garten
We Ride Upon Sticks by Quan Barry
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus
The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
The Fortunes of Jaded Women by Carolyn Huynh
The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern
The Long Way to Small Angry Planet by Becky Chambers
The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu
Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward
The House of Mirth by Edith Wharton