Moms, Dads, and Grads Recommendations: 2023

Jeff and Rebecca respond to listener requests for recommendations.

Discussed in this podcast:

The Secret History by Donna Tartt

Stay by Catherine Ryan Hyde

Hidden Pictures by Jason Rekulak

Adulting Books

Year of Yes by Shonda Rhimes

Why We Can’t Sleep by Ada Calhoun

The Madwoman in the Volvo by Sandra Tsing Loh

Old in Art School by Nell Painter

Love and Trouble by Claire Dederer

I Feel Bad About My Neck by Nora Ephron

Mary Roach

The Nature Fix by Florence Williams

Heartbreak by Florence Williams

I Contain Multitudes by Ed Yong

Better Living Through Birding by Christian Cooper

Being Mortal by Atul Gawande

Lab Girl by Hope Jahren

If We’re Being Honest by Cat Shook

The Most Fun We Ever Had by Claire Lombardo

The Turner House by Angela Flournoy

A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini

Flawless by Scott Andrew Selby and Greg Campbell

Blacktop Wasteland by S. A. Cosby

The Monuments Men by Robert M. Edsel

Like a Mother by Angela Garbes

Essential Labor by Angela Garbes

And Now We Have Everything by Meaghan O’Connell

Drop the Ball by Tiffany Dufu

When Women Were Birds by Terry Tempest Williams

The Book of Delights by Ross Gay

Inciting Joy by Ross Gay

From Scratch by Tembi Locke

IQ by Joe Ide

Taste by Stanley Tucci

Rules of Civility by Amor Towles

Christine Falls by Benjamin Black

The Ferryman by Justin Cronin

Now is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson

Stay True by Hua Hsu

Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu

Bad Cree by Jessica Johns

A Visit from the Goon Squad by Jennifer Egan

Jami Attenberg’s Craft Talk Substack

Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

At the Existentialist Café by Sarah Bakewell

A Moveable Feast by Ernest Hemingway

Infants of the Spring by Wallace Thurman

Good Boss, Bad Boss by Robert I. Sutton

The Leader You Want to Be by Amy Jen Su

No Hard Feelings by Liz Fosslien and Mollie West Duffy

Descent by Tim Johnston

Best American Essays 2022, ed Alexander Chee

The Sisters Brothers by Patrick deWitt

The Happiest Baby on the Block by Harvey Karp

Arsenic and Adobo by Mia P. Manansala

Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows by Balli Kaur Jaswal

The Bandit Queens by Parini Shroff

Midnight’s Children by Salman Rushdie

The Sentence by Louise Erdrich

Bad Blood by John Carreyrou

The Confidence Game by Maria Konnikova

The Best American Short Stories of the Century, ed John Updike & Katrina Kenison

Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton

Saving Us by Katharine Hayhoe

Once There Were Wolves by Charlotte McConaghy

The Buddha in the Attic by Julie Otsuka

The Swimmers by Julie Otsuka

Drinking Coffee Elsewhere by ZZ Packer

Too Good to Leave, Too Bad to Stay by Mira Kirshenbaum

Four Thousand Weeks by Oliver Burkeman

The Just Break Up Podcast

Modern Comfort Food by Ina Garten

Black Food by Bryant Terry

L.A. Son by Roy Choi

We Ride Upon Sticks by Quan Barry

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid

The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

The Fortunes of Jaded Women by Carolyn Huynh

The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern

The Long Way to Small Angry Planet by Becky Chambers

The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu

Matrix by Lauren Groff

Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward

The House of Mirth by Edith Wharton

Appalachian reading lists here , here, and here