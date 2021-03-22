Mind-blowingly Chemical

Jess and Trisha dive into romance films, discussing the way non-romance readers view adaptations, debating whether certain films marketed as romance actually fit the definition, and offering a few recommendations.

News

Thanks to all of you who reminded us of the excellent work Lee and Low Books has done with their Diversity Baseline Survey.

We also talked a bit about Nick and Ari’s full critique of the Ribbed Bodice Diversity in Romance report.

Please enjoy this delightful news about the adaptation of Rebekah Weatherspoon’s Cowboys of California trilogy [The Hollywood Reporter by Lexy Perez]

Films Discussed

Happiest Season

The Mummy

The Big Sick

Crazy Rich Asians

The Lovebirds

The Wedding Plan

Tangled

Juanita

Deliver Us from Eva

Share your thoughts on all things romance film – including what films you play “is it a romance?” with! As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading and @trishahaleybrwn), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown).