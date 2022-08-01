Millions of Canadians Cranking

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca talk about Obama’s summer reading picks, Canadian reading habits, another take on “self-censorship,” and more.

Discussed in this episode:

We’re still taking applications for Editorial Ops Associate

Utah State board of education policy opens door to book bans

Half of all Canadians read a book a week?!

Pamela Paul has a take

Barack Obama’s summer reading list

The Gillian Flynn Gone Girl…Danube River cruise?

Perish by LaToya Watkins

The Church of Baseball by Ron Shelton