Midwife To The Rescue: The Willow Rewatch
Sharifah and Jenn discuss the Nebula Awards, the Kitchies, Harry Potter at Home, and their rewatch of the movie Willow.
This episode is sponsored by Book Riot Insiders, Sword in the Stars, published by Jimmy Patterson Books, and The Unspoken Name by A.K. Lockwood.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.
The show can also be found on Stitcher here.
To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!
News
Jenn’s review of “Letter to the King”, TLDR: YIKES
Nebulas Award Ceremony will be online
The Kitchies Finalists (Update: Winners announced!)
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Casts Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano (note re: allegations of transphobia)