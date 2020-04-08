Midwife To The Rescue: The Willow Rewatch

Sharifah and Jenn discuss the Nebula Awards, the Kitchies, Harry Potter at Home, and their rewatch of the movie Willow.

News

Jenn’s review of “Letter to the King”, TLDR: YIKES

Nebulas Award Ceremony will be online

The Kitchies Finalists (Update: Winners announced!)

Harry Potter at Home

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Casts Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano (note re: allegations of transphobia)

Rewatch

Willow