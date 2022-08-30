This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week Alice and Kim talk middle grade nonfiction reads.

Follow For Real using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

For more nonfiction recommendations, sign up for our True Story newsletter, edited by Kendra Winchester and Kim Ukura.

Nonfiction in the News

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are Creating a Devil in the White City Series for Hulu [Town and Country]

New Nonfiction

The Mamas: What I Learned About Kids, Class, and Race from Moms Not Like Me by Helena Andrews-Dyer

Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis by Beth Macy

Democracy’s Data: The Hidden Stories in the U.S. Census and How to Read Them by Dan Bouk

Eating While Black: Food Shaming and Race in America by Psyche A. Williams-Forson (Univ of NC Press)

Quick Mentions

Walking in My Joy: In These Streets by Jenifer Lewis

Weekly Theme: Middle Grade Nonfiction

Yummy: A History of Desserts by Victoria Grace Elliot

Free Lunch by Rex Ogle (AOC)

The Eagle Huntress: The True Story of the Girl Who Soared Beyond Expectations by Aisholpan Nurgaiv with Liz Welch

All Thirteen: The Incredible Cave Rescue of the Thai Boys’ Soccer Team by Christina Soontornvat

Reading Now

KIM: My Imaginary Mary by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, and Jodi Meadows

ALICE: The Hemingses of Monticello: An American Family by Annette Gordon-Reed



CONCLUSION

You can find us on SOCIAL MEDIA – @itsalicetime and @kimthedork. Amazing Audio Editing for this episode was done by Jen Zink. RATE AND REVIEW on Apple Podcasts and Spotify so people can find us more easily, and follow us there so you can get our new episodes the minute they come out.