Middle Grade Nonfiction
This week Alice and Kim talk middle grade nonfiction reads.
Nonfiction in the News
Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are Creating a Devil in the White City Series for Hulu [Town and Country]
New Nonfiction
The Mamas: What I Learned About Kids, Class, and Race from Moms Not Like Me by Helena Andrews-Dyer
Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis by Beth Macy
Democracy’s Data: The Hidden Stories in the U.S. Census and How to Read Them by Dan Bouk
Eating While Black: Food Shaming and Race in America by Psyche A. Williams-Forson (Univ of NC Press)
Quick Mentions
- Walking in My Joy: In These Streets by Jenifer Lewis
Weekly Theme: Middle Grade Nonfiction
Yummy: A History of Desserts by Victoria Grace Elliot
Free Lunch by Rex Ogle (AOC)
The Eagle Huntress: The True Story of the Girl Who Soared Beyond Expectations by Aisholpan Nurgaiv with Liz Welch
All Thirteen: The Incredible Cave Rescue of the Thai Boys’ Soccer Team by Christina Soontornvat
Reading Now
KIM: My Imaginary Mary by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, and Jodi Meadows
ALICE: The Hemingses of Monticello: An American Family by Annette Gordon-Reed
CONCLUSION
