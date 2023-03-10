Middle Grade Mysteries with Special Guest Liberty Hardy!

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Since Katie McLain Horner is on vacation this week, Liberty Hardy joins Kendra Winchester to discuss middle grade mysteries!

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter to get even more mystery/thriller recs and news!

News

Looking for fascinating stories, informed takes, useful advice, and more from experts in the world of books and reading? Subscribe to Book Riot’s newest newsletter, The Deep Dive, to get exclusive content delivered to your inbox. Subscribe and choose your membership level today at bookriot.substack.com

Books Mentioned

I Have Some Questions for You – Rebecca Makkai

The Secret History – Donna Tartt

The Swifts: A Dictionary of Scoundrels – Beth Lincoln, Illustrated by Claire Powell

Malamander (The Legends of Eerie-on-Sea Book 1) – Thomas Taylor and Tom Booth

The Dare: Friends, Family, and Other Eerie Mysteries by Cynthea Liu

Spirit Hunters – Ellen Oh [

When You Reach Me – Rebecca Stead

The Golden Spoon – Jess Maxwell

Tremors in the Blood: Murder, Obsession and the Birth of the Lie Detector – Amit Katwala

If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com.

Otherwise you can:

Find Kendra on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester

Find Liberty on Instagram @franzencomesalive

And we will talk to you all next time!