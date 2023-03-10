Middle Grade Mysteries with Special Guest Liberty Hardy!
Since Katie McLain Horner is on vacation this week, Liberty Hardy joins Kendra Winchester to discuss middle grade mysteries!
News
Books Mentioned
I Have Some Questions for You – Rebecca Makkai
The Secret History – Donna Tartt
The Swifts: A Dictionary of Scoundrels – Beth Lincoln, Illustrated by Claire Powell
Malamander (The Legends of Eerie-on-Sea Book 1) – Thomas Taylor and Tom Booth
The Dare: Friends, Family, and Other Eerie Mysteries by Cynthea Liu
Spirit Hunters – Ellen Oh [
When You Reach Me – Rebecca Stead
The Golden Spoon – Jess Maxwell
Tremors in the Blood: Murder, Obsession and the Birth of the Lie Detector – Amit Katwala
