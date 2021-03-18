Episode 50
Middle Grade Books with Non-Binary and Trans Leads
This week Nicole and Nusrah are back to talk about some excellent middle-grade books with non-binary and trans leads.
Resources to curate more middle-grade books with non-binary and trans leads
https://lgbtqreads.com/middle-grade/
https://www.lambdaliterary.org/2021/03/2021-lambda-literary-award-finalists
Books Mentioned
The Strangeworlds Travel Agency* by LD Lapinski
The Witch Boy by Molly Ostertag
Ana on the Edge by A.J. Sass
Cattywampus by Ash Van Otterloo
Spin with Me by Ami Polonsky
The Moon Within by Aida Salazar
Both Can Be True by Jules Machias
Zenobia July by Lisa Bunker
King and The Dragonflies by Kacen Callendar
I am Jazz* by Jessica Herthel and Jazz Jennings
Who Are You? The Kids’ Guide to Gender Identity by Brook Pessin-Whedbee
Don’t forget to check out some excellent lists over at Book Riot that mention more reads to help you start a conversation about gender identity.
Titles with an aestrick (*) denote an own-voices author.