This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

This week Nicole and Nusrah are back to talk about some excellent middle-grade books with non-binary and trans leads.

For even more kidlit news and recommendations, sign up for our The Kids Are All Right newsletter!

Resources to curate more middle-grade books with non-binary and trans leads

https://lgbtqreads.com/middle-grade/

https://www.lambdaliterary.org/2021/03/2021-lambda-literary-award-finalists

Books Mentioned

The Strangeworlds Travel Agency* by LD Lapinski

The Witch Boy by Molly Ostertag

Ana on the Edge by A.J. Sass

Cattywampus by Ash Van Otterloo

Spin with Me by Ami Polonsky

The Moon Within by Aida Salazar

Both Can Be True by Jules Machias

Zenobia July by Lisa Bunker

King and The Dragonflies by Kacen Callendar

I am Jazz* by Jessica Herthel and Jazz Jennings

Who Are You? The Kids’ Guide to Gender Identity by Brook Pessin-Whedbee

Don’t forget to check out some excellent lists over at Book Riot that mention more reads to help you start a conversation about gender identity.

Titles with an aestrick (*) denote an own-voices author.