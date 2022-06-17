Mid-Year Way Too Much to Read Freak Out
Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about their anticipated mystery and suspense reads for the second half of 2022.
Books Discussed
Vicious Creatures – Ashton Noone
Hokuloa Road – Elizabeth Hand
Kismet – Amina Akhtar
The Hacienda – Isabel Canas
Siren Queen – Nghi Vo
The Cherry Robbers – Sarai Walker
The Woman in the Library – Sulari Gentill
Tree Thieves: Crime and Survival in North America’s Woods – Lyndsie Bourgon
Vera Kelly: Lost and Found – Rosalie Knecht
