Mid-Year Way Too Much to Read Freak Out

Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about their anticipated mystery and suspense reads for the second half of 2022.

Books Discussed

Vicious Creatures – Ashton Noone

Hokuloa Road – Elizabeth Hand

Kismet – Amina Akhtar

The Hacienda – Isabel Canas

Siren Queen – Nghi Vo

The Cherry Robbers – Sarai Walker

The Woman in the Library – Sulari Gentill

Tree Thieves: Crime and Survival in North America’s Woods – Lyndsie Bourgon

Vera Kelly: Lost and Found – Rosalie Knecht

