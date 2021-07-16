This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tune in as Katie and Nusrah answer some important questions in their mid-year check-in about their reading year so far.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!

Questions Asked

Favorite book of the year so far A surprisingly good book you’ve read The bookish highlight of the year Next Reading Priority Most Anticipated Releases for the second half of 2021

Books Discussed

Good Neighbors by Sarah Langan

Palace of the Drowned by Christine Mangan

Fortune Favors the Dead by Stephen Spotswood

For your Own Good by Samantha Downing

Velvet was the Night by Sylvia Moreno-Garcia

The Other Black Girl by Zaikya Dalila Harris

These Women by Ivy Pochoda

The Lost Man by Jane Harper

The Family Plot by Megan Collins

White Smoke by Tiffany D. Jackson

Currently Reading

The Ninja Daughter by Tori Eldridge

Rosemary’s Baby by Ira Levin

If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com

Otherwise, you can:

Find me on Twitter @JavedNusrah

Find Katie on Twitter @kt_librarylady