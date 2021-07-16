Episode 106
Mid-Year Check-in!
Tune in as Katie and Nusrah answer some important questions in their mid-year check-in about their reading year so far.
Questions Asked
- Favorite book of the year so far
- A surprisingly good book you’ve read
- The bookish highlight of the year
- Next Reading Priority
- Most Anticipated Releases for the second half of 2021
Books Discussed
Good Neighbors by Sarah Langan
Palace of the Drowned by Christine Mangan
Fortune Favors the Dead by Stephen Spotswood
For your Own Good by Samantha Downing
Velvet was the Night by Sylvia Moreno-Garcia
The Other Black Girl by Zaikya Dalila Harris
These Women by Ivy Pochoda
The Lost Man by Jane Harper
The Family Plot by Megan Collins
White Smoke by Tiffany D. Jackson
Currently Reading
The Ninja Daughter by Tori Eldridge
Rosemary’s Baby by Ira Levin
