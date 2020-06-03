Riot Headline COVID-19 Updates from the Bookish World

Episode 69.5
Messy, Compelling Queer Characters with Lev Rosen

Kelly and YA author Lev Rosen talk about Far From You by Tess Sharpe and dive deep into queer characters who get to be messy.

SHOW NOTES

Camp by LC Rosen

Jack of Hearts (And Other Parts) by LC Rosen

Far From You by Tess Sharpe

Surrender Your Sons by Adam Sass

