Messy, Compelling Queer Characters with Lev Rosen

Kelly and YA author Lev Rosen talk about Far From You by Tess Sharpe and dive deep into queer characters who get to be messy.

This episode is sponsored by TBR: Book Riot’s service for Tailored Book Recommendations, now available as a gift!

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

SHOW NOTES

Camp by LC Rosen

Jack of Hearts (And Other Parts) by LC Rosen

Far From You by Tess Sharpe

Surrender Your Sons by Adam Sass