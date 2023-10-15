Mental Tattoos. They’re Called Memories.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca discuss listener feedback about Spotify audiobooks & the mystery Nov 7th Red Tower release, several interesting book announcements, recent reading, and more.

Discussed in this episode:

First Edition!

UK authors union demands info about Spotify’s audiobook licensing

Salman Rushdie memoir about stabbing

The Woman in Me by Britney Spears

The Pairing by Casey McQuiston

Somewhere Beyond the Sea by TJ Klune

Company by Shannon Sanders

Roman Stories by Jhumpa Lahiri