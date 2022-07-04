Mental Cellophane

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca talk about “the book of the year,” Barnes & Noble and TikTok collaborating, follow up on book censorship stories, and more.

Discussed in this episode:

Ongoing: Lawyers say obscenity claims in VA case are ‘defective’ and should be tossed out

Canadian librarian responds to threats over drag queen story hour by adding a second event

TikTok now has a dedicated #booktok hub, and Barnes & Noble is partnering to promote it with a challenge



Authors are protesting Amazon policy that allows Kindle users to return ebooks within 7 days ​​

Wahala by Nikki May

Memphis by Tara Stringfellow

An Immense World by Ed Yong