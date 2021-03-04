Weird Farm Flex

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Amanda and Jenn discuss “will they, won’t they” romance, fiction set in DC, memoirs by survivors of abuse, and more in this week’s episode of Get Booked.

Feedback

Tilly and the Bookwanderers by Anna James (rec’d by Lauren)

Strange the Dreamer by Laini Taylor (rec’d by Leenie)

Questions

1. At the recommendation of the podcast, last year I read (and loved!) Braiding Sweetgrass and The Overstory. I’m looking for more books to add to my TBR list with naturalist elements. Is there a book version of Planet Earth but with trees and plants?? Like many I’ve had a challenging year with quarantine stress and non-COVID health issues, so I would prefer something that isn’t a portrait of grief (H is for Hawk, beautiful but too sad!) or about the total destruction of our world as we know it due to climate change. Open to all genres except horror, and please no sexual violence or violence towards children. Thank you!

-Emily

2. I am sure you have recommended this type of book before, but unsure how to find them. I have not read a romance book in years and feel the need to. I can not remember a book that would closely match what type I would like to read. Its the ‘Will they or Won’t they’ type of romance. Some examples of tv shows that display this is as follows: Castle: Richard & Kate, Moonlighting: David & Maddie, The Nanny: Fran & Mr. Sheffield, The X-Files: Mulder & Scully, Remington Steele: Remington & Laura, Law & Order SVU: Elliot & Olivia, House: House and Cuddy, Bones: Temperance & Seeley, NCIS: Tony & Ziva, Frasier: Daphne & Niles, Star Trek TNG: Picard and Beverly and The West Wing: Donna & Josh. I know, mostly 80’s shows. Once they are together, I am no longer interested. Also bonus if female in story somehow gets hurt physically and he helps her out. I am not picky as to if it’s an action, contemporary, fantasy, gothic, historical romance etc. book or not. Thank for your help.

-Kelly

3. After years of working from home, I’m about to start commuting again, and will be spending at least 2 hours a day in the car. I’m hoping for an entertaining and engaging audiobook with a plot that hooks you in, to help me pass the time. I’d prefer fiction, as right now I only really listen to nonfiction audiobooks and am looking to expand my horizons, but I’m open to anything. I’m open to any genre, but my favorites are mysteries/whodunits, fantasy, and historical fiction. (Sorry if this is too vague!) Thank you so much, I’m such a big fan of the show 🙂

-Julia

4. I’m getting married in May (so kind of time sensitive but still a ways off) and we’re going to Washington D.C. and Baltimore for our honeymoon. I’ve been to both but realized I’ve never read any books that take place in these cities. Do you have any recommendations?

I love YA, fantasy, historical fiction and mystery/thriller genres. My favorite authors are J.K. Rowling/Robert Galbraith, Steve Berry, Cassandra Clare, and John Green. My favorite books are Phantom of the Opera, A Great and Terrible Beauty, Sharp Objects, and the Time-Traveler’s Wife to name a few.

I don’t mind romance in a story but typically I don’t like romance novels. Classics are fine if they fit the bill. I love Jane Austen, the Brontes, Oscar Wilde, and Shakespeare.

Sorry for the long ask.

Thanks for your help!

-Rhiannon

5. Hi! I love your show and thanks for all that you do. I’ve read a bunch of very good books on your recommendation. I wanted to ask if you had any read-alikes for the Nero Wolfe series. I’ve read a number of the books and I love the vintage mystery vibe, the mostly bloodless crimes, and I especially love the quippy Archie Goodwin. What I don’t so much love is the misogyny and racism. :\ I know the books get better at this as they go forward but there are several that are just real uncomfortable reads. Do y’all know of anything with the old-fashioned setting but not the old-fashioned bigotry? Maybe even some queer or poc rep?

-Leenie

6. I know this is heavy but I’m looking for a memoir of someone that has survived childhood sexual abuse. It’s my personal narrative and sometimes I feel comforted by hearing other survivors’ stories. However, it’s hard to really search for those. I’m not looking for memoirs with overly graphic detail, just how they came out of it.

-Debb

7. Hello Amanda, Jenn and all of Book Riot! First off, thank you so much for a great podcast. Your conversations, spirits and of course recommendations have really helped me out this past year. I hope you two had a wonderful holiday and here’s to a much better 2021 (knock on wood, fingers crossed and all that).

My girlfriend and I are currently doing a book club of two this year and looking to add some thriller/horror books to our list. There is absolutely no urgency to this request because our to be read list is already very long.

We really like books that have social justice leaning subjects. For instance, both of us are big fans of the only good Indians by Stephen Graham Jones, when no one is watching by Alyssa Cole, and Gone Girl (probably my girlfriend’s favorite book).

Also, Red, White & Royal blue is fantastic and probably would not have read it if it were not for this podcast. So if you want to just recommend something you want more people to read, please do that instead!

Thank you so much!

-Zach

Books Discussed

The Nature Fix by Florence Williams

World of Wonders by Aimee Nezhukumatathil

Veronica Speedwell series by Deanna Raybourne (#1 A Curious Beginning)

Lady Sherlock by Sherry Thomas (particularly A Conspiracy in Belgravia #2)

A Declaration of the Rights of Magicians by HG Parry

The Fatma al-Sha’arawi series by P. Djèlí Clark (A Dead Djinn in Cairo)

The Fixer by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

Love Is the Drug by Alaya Dawn Johnson

Perveen Mistry series by Sujata Massey (#1 The Widows of Malabar Hill) (tw: domestic violence)

Gethsemane Brown series by Alexia Gordon (Murder in G Major) (cw: ableist language)

I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou (tw racism, rape)

Man Alive by Thomas Page McBee (cw: child abuse, transphobia, dissociation/PTSD)

The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires by Grady Hendrix (tw harm to children)

Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line by Deepa Anappara (tw: abuse towards women and children, child deaths)