Meet Our New Co-host!

Tune in as Katie McClain and new co-host Kendra Winchester discuss some of their recent favorites.

News

Inventing Anna ignites a defamation lawsuit against Netflix. by Winston Cho (Hollywood Reporter)

Natalie Portman series Lady in the Lake hits pause after threats of violence and extortion by Nick Romano (Entertainment)

Val McDermid reveals ‘Queen of Crime’ legal threat from Agatha Christie estate by Brian Ferguson (The Scotsman)

Books Discussed

The Jigsaw Man – Nadine Matheson

Perfect Days – Raphael Montes, transl. Alison Entrekin

The Widows of Malabar Hill – Sujata Massey

Quicksand – Malin Persson Giolito, transl. Rachel Willson-Broyles

A Death in Door County – Annelise Ryan

The Enigma of Room 622 – Joël Dicker, transl. Robert Bononno

