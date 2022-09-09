Meet Our New Co-host!
Tune in as Katie McClain and new co-host Kendra Winchester discuss some of their recent favorites.
Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter to get even more mystery/thriller recs and news!
News
Inventing Anna ignites a defamation lawsuit against Netflix. by Winston Cho (Hollywood Reporter)
Natalie Portman series Lady in the Lake hits pause after threats of violence and extortion by Nick Romano (Entertainment)
Val McDermid reveals ‘Queen of Crime’ legal threat from Agatha Christie estate by Brian Ferguson (The Scotsman)
Books Discussed
The Jigsaw Man – Nadine Matheson
Perfect Days – Raphael Montes, transl. Alison Entrekin
The Widows of Malabar Hill – Sujata Massey
Quicksand – Malin Persson Giolito, transl. Rachel Willson-Broyles
A Death in Door County – Annelise Ryan
The Enigma of Room 622 – Joël Dicker, transl. Robert Bononno
If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com.
Otherwise you can:
Find Kendra on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester
Find Katie on Twitter @kt_librarylady
And we will talk to you all next time!