Me No Likey

This week, Rebecca and Vanessa go deep into all things Stephenie Meyer, as well as more Trump books, Amazon, and a new Netflix series featuring Marley Dias.

Discussed in this episode:

Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Twitter thread about people stumbling into Twilight tourist destinations

Stephenie Meyer planning 2 more Twilight books

Bob Woodward has another Trump book

Major book industry groups call on House Antitrust Subcommittee to investigate Amazon

Marley Dias Netflix series

The Future Library is still a thing, and Ocean Vuong is in