Episode 393
Me No Likey
This week, Rebecca and Vanessa go deep into all things Stephenie Meyer, as well as more Trump books, Amazon, and a new Netflix series featuring Marley Dias.
Discussed in this episode:
Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall
Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Twitter thread about people stumbling into Twilight tourist destinations
Stephenie Meyer planning 2 more Twilight books
Bob Woodward has another Trump book
Major book industry groups call on House Antitrust Subcommittee to investigate Amazon