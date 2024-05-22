When the Rent Is Due: May’s Best New YA Releases
Kelly and Erica reunite on the podcast to talk about May’s best YA releases.
News and Things
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 delayed until 2025; adds additional episode
Books Discussed
Kelly’s picks:
Thirsty and We Deserve Monuments by Jas Hammonds
Just Happy to Be Here by Naomi Kanakia
The Ultimate Updated Guide to YA Short Stories
We Mostly Come Out at Night, edited by Rob Costillo
This Book Won’t Burn by Samira Ahmed
Dispatches from Parts Unknown by Bryan Bliss
Sunhead by Alex Assan
Bloom by Kevin Panetta
Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe
Erica’s picks:
The Dangerous Ones by Lauren Blackwood
Dread Nation by Justina Ireland
It Waits in the Forest by Sarah Dass
The Worst Ronin by Maggie Tokuda-Hall, illustrated by Faith Schaffer
Perfect Little Monsters by Cindy R.X. He
The Unboxing of a Black Girl by Angela Shanté
Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me by Mariko Tamaki, Rosemary Valero-O’Connell