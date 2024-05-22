When the Rent Is Due: May’s Best New YA Releases

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Kelly and Erica reunite on the podcast to talk about May’s best YA releases.

News and Things

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 delayed until 2025; adds additional episode

Dead Boy Detectives Show

Books Discussed

Kelly’s picks:

Thirsty and We Deserve Monuments by Jas Hammonds

Just Happy to Be Here by Naomi Kanakia

The Ultimate Updated Guide to YA Short Stories

We Mostly Come Out at Night, edited by Rob Costillo

This Book Won’t Burn by Samira Ahmed

Dispatches from Parts Unknown by Bryan Bliss

Sunhead by Alex Assan

Bloom by Kevin Panetta

Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe

Erica’s picks:

The Dangerous Ones by Lauren Blackwood

Dread Nation by Justina Ireland

It Waits in the Forest by Sarah Dass

The Worst Ronin by Maggie Tokuda-Hall, illustrated by Faith Schaffer

Perfect Little Monsters by Cindy R.X. He

The Unboxing of a Black Girl by Angela Shanté

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me by Mariko Tamaki, Rosemary Valero-O’Connell