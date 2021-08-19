Mash-Up of Black Widow and Lean In

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amanda and Jenn discuss pesky reporters, books set in Egypt, “teamwork” romances, and more in this week’s episode of Get Booked.

Feedback

What the Wind Knows by Amy Harmon (rec’d by Émilie)

The Arctic Fury by Greer Macallister (rec’d by Katharine)

Questions

1. Book project – Pesky Reporters!

I was listening to you rec a book on the podcast (Broken Monsters) and describe how the reporter character was obnoxious which oddly made me realize I’m generally interested in this trope.

I have complicated feelings on the media irl but somehow the “almost authorized to get in your business” zone reporters occupy interests me in fiction.

Examples include: Truly Madly by Heather Webber and Broadchurch (the BBC show, adapted into books by Erin Kelly). Bonus points if the pesky reporter becomes helpful or sympathetic later on.

-Kelly

2. Hello!! I recently read “The Beast is an Animal” and loved it! I’m a fan of the Agent Pendergast series by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child. Some of my other favorites include “Watchers” and “Phantoms” by Dean Koontz, “The Shining” and “Pet Semetary” by Stephen King. I also loved the “The Witch’s Daughter” and “The Return of the Witch” by Paula Brackston.

I’m looking for a book that has supernatural creatures and elements. As you can probably tell by the books listed above, I typically prefer horror, suspense, or mystery. I have never really read fantasy but I am not opposed to trying it.

Thanks for any recommendations you can offer!

-Amber

3. Hello, Ladies:

I’ve recently become a romance reader (all book riot’s fault, by the way), and I am hoping you can recommend something in the following categories:

1. Christian Romance: I am a Christian, and I’m curious about writers in this arena of the genre, but there is such a flood of Christian (or “Inspirational”) romance out there that I have no idea where to start.

2. Romance with a Jewish protagonist and/or male lead: Conversely, there seems to be precious little in the way of romance focusing on Jewish characters. Books with Jewish protagonists are part of my personal Wheelhouse, in general, and I’d love to expand that interest into my romance exploration. So far, I have been able to find the following titles:

Knit One, Girl Two by Shira Glassman (Lesbian romance with Jewish leads)

A Bed of Spices by Barbara Samuel (Found that one through Amanda’s book riot live panel with Sarah McClean, so thank you, Amanda, for that!)

Starstruck by Yael Levy

Love the show. Thank you so much for your help!

God bless,

-Heather

3. Recently I’ve read several books that are “true crime mixed with memoir.” I just finished The Fact of a Body and After the Eclipse. I also read What Made Maddy Run. I like how the books don’t solely focus on a crime but also the author’s life and how they relate to it and understand it – any more recommendations?

-Jackie

4. Hi ladies,

I’m very into audiobooks. I listen to them all day since I can listen at work, at home doing chores, walking dogs or commuting. I do a lot of book research through the book riot podcasts, goodreads, npr, nyt etc. I try to be on top of new releases and hidden gems within my favorite genres – mystery, suspense, thrillers, sci-fi, magical realism, ya. I am not into non-fiction or super literary fiction. Some of my favorite authors are Caroline Kepnes, Robin Sloan, Swan Huntley, Andy Weir, Sophie Hannah, Neal Stephenson, Alissa Nutting, Peter Clines… Recently I really enjoyed “Truly Devious” by Maureen Johnson, “Weave a Circle Round” by Kari Mareen, “The Last Mrs. Parrish” by Liv Constantine, “All Our Wrongs Today” by Elan Mastri.

I am super picky and normally need humor and adventure in my books. Not into gooey romance or historical fiction. I love contemporary, diverse characters and I read/listen to around 100 plus books a year. Any recommendation along these lines would be very welcome!

-Joana

5. I love books where the hero and heroine are a team, and seem to balance and complete each other. Especially when they fall in love facing adversity , having adventures together, or striving to reach a common goal. And I am looking to find a romance novel with this strong sense of partnership between the main characters .

My favourite sub genres are paranormal and historical, but I would be open to anything that included a hero and heroine who have a true partnership. I have read several of Nora Roberts paranormal romances, and enjoyed them, particularly the Guardians trilogy. However, even they weren’t quite what I’m looking for.

-Emily

6. Hi there,

I am fascinated by Egyptian culture and hope to make a trip there in the near future, and I am looking for books set in Egypt (preferably by an Egyptian author). I love literary fiction and thrillers/mysteries, but lately I have been enjoying fantasy and romance.

Thank you in advance for the recommendations! You all feed my ever growing TBR on a weekly basis.

-Raven

Books Discussed

A Front Page Affair by Radha Vatsal

Fresh by Margot Wood (rec’d by Danika)

All the Murmuring Bones by A.G. Slatter (tw: incest, child abuse)

The Taker Trilogy by Alma Katsu

Bring on the Blessings by Beverly Jenkins

True Pretenses by Rose Lerner (cw: character recounts experiencing antisemitism)

The Matzah Ball by Jean Meltzer (coming out Sept 28th)

The Red Parts by Maggie Nelson

Midnight in Mexico by Alfredo Corchado

Imposter Syndrome by Kathy Wang

Hench by Natalie Walschots (cw: body horror, medical trauma, PTSD, panic attacks)

The Countess Conspiracy by Courtney Milan (tw: miscarriage, domestic violence)

Silver Silence by Nalini Singh (Psy-Changeling Trinity #1)

The Queue by Basma Abdel Aziz, transl. by Elisabeth Jaquette

A Dead Djinn in Cairo by P. Djeli Clark

The Palace Walk (Cairo Trilogy #1) by Naguib Mahfouz, transl. by William H. Hutchins and Olive E. Kenny