Malinda Lo and Jason Reynolds Share What Books Shaped Them

This week, Hannah and Tirzah had a scheduling snafu, so we’re diving into the Book Riot podcast vaults to share an episode in which YA authors Malinda Lo and Jason Reynolds share books that shaped them.

Books Discussed

Tipping the Velvet by Sarah Waters

The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin