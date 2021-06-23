Episode 96
Malinda Lo and Jason Reynolds Share What Books Shaped Them
This week, Hannah and Tirzah had a scheduling snafu, so we’re diving into the Book Riot podcast vaults to share an episode in which YA authors Malinda Lo and Jason Reynolds share books that shaped them.
Books Discussed
Tipping the Velvet by Sarah Waters
The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin