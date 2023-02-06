Lying with Each Other

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha talk about some news and listener emails before getting real about fake relationships: why the trope works, why they like it, and some of the fake relationship romances they’ve been reading lately.

News

Book club is back!!! We’re reading After Hours on Milagro Street by Angelina M. Lopez, and we’ll be talking about it on March 2 for our March 6 episode.

The Harper Collins strike continues – please support the workers however you can.

Books Discussed

After Hours on Milagro Street by Angelina M. Lopez

The Spymaster’s Lady by Joanna Bourne

Night and Day by Lily Seabrooke

Only When It’s Us by Chloe Liese

Not Your Valentine by Jackie Lau

A Spinster’s Guide to Danger and Dukes by Manda Collins (3/28/23)

Fake It Till You Bake It by Jamie Wesley

The Romantic Agenda by Claire Kann

Well Matched by Jen DeLuca

Everything’s Better with Lisa by Lucy Eden

