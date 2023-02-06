Lying with Each Other
Jess and Trisha talk about some news and listener emails before getting real about fake relationships: why the trope works, why they like it, and some of the fake relationship romances they’ve been reading lately.
News
Book club is back!!! We’re reading After Hours on Milagro Street by Angelina M. Lopez, and we’ll be talking about it on March 2 for our March 6 episode.
The Harper Collins strike continues – please support the workers however you can.
Books Discussed
After Hours on Milagro Street by Angelina M. Lopez
The Spymaster’s Lady by Joanna Bourne
Night and Day by Lily Seabrooke
Only When It’s Us by Chloe Liese
Not Your Valentine by Jackie Lau
A Spinster’s Guide to Danger and Dukes by Manda Collins (3/28/23)
Fake It Till You Bake It by Jamie Wesley
The Romantic Agenda by Claire Kann
Well Matched by Jen DeLuca
Everything’s Better with Lisa by Lucy Eden
