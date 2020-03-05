Loving Our Bodies

Nicole and Matthew discuss the need for more inclusive representation of all kids of bodies in children’s literature, accepting how different does not equal wrong, and the idea of normalizing “normal”. Joining is special guest Jessica Sanders, author of Love Your Body.

RELEVANT LINKS:

Interview with Angie Manfredi about The (Other) F Word: A Celebration of the Fat and Fierce (The Children’s Book Podcast)

Fat Girl Reading (blog)

Love Your Body Kickstarter (information and video)

Love Your Body Student Workbook (free printable pdf)

“Fat Positive Picture Books” Twitter Thread (from Angie Manfredi @misskubelik)

Dumplin’ by Julie Murphy

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

PICTURE BOOKS:

Rock What Ya Got by Samantha Berger; illustrated by Kerascoet

Not Quite Snow White by Ashley Franklin; illustrated by Ebony Glenn

Abigail the Whale by Davide Cali; illustrated by Sonja Bougaeva

(Angie Manfredi’s review of Abigail the Whale)

Voice of Freedom: Fannie Lou Hamer: The Spirit of the Civil Rights Movement by Carole Boston Weatherford; illustrated by Ekua Holmes

The Truth About Grandparents by Elina Ellis

MIDDLE GRADE:

Go With the Flow by Karen Schneemann and Lily Williams

Karma Khullar’s Mustache by Kristi Wientge

Halfway to Perfect: A Dyamonde Daniel Book by Nikki Grimes; illustrated by R. Gregory Christie

45 Pounds (More or Less) by Kelly Barson

Like Vanessa by Tami Charles

Dactyl Hill Squad by Daniel Jose Older

The Laura Line by Crystal Allen

Piecing Me Together by Renee Watson

Some Places More Than Others by Renee Watson

Dear Sweet Pea by Julie Murphy

Good Enough by Jen Petro Roy

CLOSING NOTE:

