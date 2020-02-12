Episode 61.5
Loving On Jenny Han’s SHUG
Kelly and New York Times bestselling author Siobhan Vivian talk about SHUG, Jenny Han’s debut novel.
This episode is sponsored by b, Book, and Me by Kim Sagwaa, translated by Sunhee Jeong.
SHOW NOTES
We Are The Wildcats by Siobhan Vivian
The List by Siobhan Vivian
Shug by Jenny Han
To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before by Jenny Han