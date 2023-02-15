Love is for Losers: Diverse Romance That We Love
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Tirzah and Erica discuss some diverse YA romance books to read for the month of love and beyond.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Show Notes:
Come Work for us! We’re hiring a Full-Stack Web Developer. Details here.
Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute by Talia Hibbert
Hani and Ishu’s Guide to Fake Dating by Adiba Jaigirdar
Reggie and Delilah’s Year of Falling by Elise Bryant
Not Now Not Ever by Lily Anderson
Love Is for Losers by Wibke Brueggemann
She Drives Me Crazy by Kelly Quindlen
The Stars and the Blackness Between Them by Junauda Petrus
My Fine Fellow by Jennieke Cohen