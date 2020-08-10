Look for the Trains

Jess and Trisha flag some upcoming romance events, discuss how we talk about who writes and reads romance, and recommend romance series in which you can completely immerse yourself.

News

Listeners added Upload and The Baby-Sitters Club to our recommendations in the last episode

The Ripped Bodice Awards are back!

Check out the Summer of Black Love Virtual Book Fair (ends August 14) and Bookstore Romance Day (August 15)

Information about Sorcha Rowan’s horrifying behavior is here

Publisher’s Weekly interviewed Avi Steinberg/Dana Becker

Some guys started a bromance book club

Books Discussed

The Bromance Book Club by Lissa Kay Adams

The Blessings series by Beverly Jenkins (first book is Bring on the Blessings)

The Brothers Sinister series by Courtney Milan (first book is The Duchess War)

The Hidden Legacy series by Ilona Andrews (first book is Burn For Me)

The Sugar Baby series by Rebekah Weatherspoon (first book is So Sweet)

The Parasol Protectorate series by Gail Carrigar (first book is Soulless)

The Gathering of Dragons series by Milla Vane (first book is A Heart of Blood and Ashes)

The Twisted Wishes series by Anna Zabo (first book is Syncopation)

The Seducing the Sedgwicks series by Cat Sebastian (first book is It Takes Two to Tumble)

The Westmoreland series by Brenda Jackson (first book is Delaney’s Desert Sheikh)

The Psy-Changeling series by Nalini Singh (first book is Slave to Sensation)

Let us know what series have hooked you from the first book (seriously, Trisha is almost done with the Blessings series and needs the recs).