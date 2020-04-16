Look for the Helpers, the Essential Workers

Nicole and Matthew discuss food insecurity, how interconnected we are, and the capacity in all of us to be a helper.

RELEVANT LINKS:

Fred Rogers: Look for the Helpers (video interview)

Hello, Neighbor!: The Kind and Caring World of Mister Rogers by Matthew Cordell

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

PICTURE BOOKS:

Last Stop on Market Street by Matt de la Peña; illustrated by Christian Robinson

Love by Matt de la Peña; illustrated by Loren Long

The Paper Kingdom by Helena Ku Rhee; illustrated by Pascal Campion

Marvelous Cornelius: Hurricane Katrina and the Spirit of New Orleans by Phil Bildner; illustrated by John Parra

Green Machine: The Slightly Gross Truth about Turning Your Food Scraps into Green Energy by Rebecca Donnelly; illustrated by Christophe Jacques

The Power of Her Pen: The Story of Groundbreaking Journalist Ethel L. Payne by Lesa Cline-Ransome (Author), John Parra (illustrator)

I Can Write the World by Joshunda Sanders; illustrated by Charly Palmer

Whose Hands Are These? by Miranda Paul; illustrated by Luciana Navarro Powell

Lunch Lady and the Cyborg Substitute: Lunch Lady #1 by Jarrett J. Krosoczka

My Papi Has a Motorcycle by Isabel Quintero; illustrated by Zeke Peña

Tinyville Town Gets to Work! by Brian Biggs

All of a Sudden and Forever: Help and Healing After the Oklahoma City Bombing by Chris Barton; illustrated by Nicole Xu

MIDDLE GRADE:

Front Desk by Kelly Yang

WHERE TO FIND CHILDREN’S BOOKS DURING QUARANTINE

CLOSING NOTE:

