Look for the Helpers, the Essential Workers
Nicole and Matthew discuss food insecurity, how interconnected we are, and the capacity in all of us to be a helper.
RELEVANT LINKS:
Fred Rogers: Look for the Helpers (video interview)
Hello, Neighbor!: The Kind and Caring World of Mister Rogers by Matthew Cordell
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
PICTURE BOOKS:
Last Stop on Market Street by Matt de la Peña; illustrated by Christian Robinson
Love by Matt de la Peña; illustrated by Loren Long
The Paper Kingdom by Helena Ku Rhee; illustrated by Pascal Campion
Marvelous Cornelius: Hurricane Katrina and the Spirit of New Orleans by Phil Bildner; illustrated by John Parra
Green Machine: The Slightly Gross Truth about Turning Your Food Scraps into Green Energy by Rebecca Donnelly; illustrated by Christophe Jacques
The Power of Her Pen: The Story of Groundbreaking Journalist Ethel L. Payne by Lesa Cline-Ransome (Author), John Parra (illustrator)
I Can Write the World by Joshunda Sanders; illustrated by Charly Palmer
Whose Hands Are These? by Miranda Paul; illustrated by Luciana Navarro Powell
Lunch Lady and the Cyborg Substitute: Lunch Lady #1 by Jarrett J. Krosoczka
My Papi Has a Motorcycle by Isabel Quintero; illustrated by Zeke Peña
Tinyville Town Gets to Work! by Brian Biggs
All of a Sudden and Forever: Help and Healing After the Oklahoma City Bombing by Chris Barton; illustrated by Nicole Xu
MIDDLE GRADE:
Front Desk by Kelly Yang
WHERE TO FIND CHILDREN’S BOOKS DURING QUARANTINE
- Your local library – Even as libraries are closing for the quarantine, they have a ton of e-books, resources, and movies for kids.
- Epic! – Epic! is the Leading Digital Library for Kids 12 & Under
- Susan Tan’s Authors Everywhere YouTube channel
- How Kids’ Lit Is Responding to the Coronavirus
- Read, Wonder, and Learn – Favorite Authors & Illustrators Share Resources for Learning Anywhere
- COVID-19 Resources compiled by We Need Diverse Books
- Resources for Online PreK-12 Teaching During COVID and Beyond
- Little free libraries – There may be free books in a free library just around the corner from you. Give a book, get a book, and remember to wash those hands!
CLOSING NOTE:
