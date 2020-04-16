Riot Headline COVID-19 Updates from the Bookish World

Look for the Helpers, the Essential Workers

Nicole and Matthew discuss food insecurity, how interconnected we are, and the capacity in all of us to be a helper.

This episode is sponsored by:

TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering Tailored Book Recommendations for readers of all stripes

Lila and Hadley by Kody Keplinger from Scholastic

Dewdrop by Katie O’Neill from Oni Press and Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

RELEVANT LINKS:

Fred Rogers: Look for the Helpers (video interview)

Hello, Neighbor!: The Kind and Caring World of Mister Rogers by Matthew Cordell

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

PICTURE BOOKS:

Last Stop on Market Street by Matt de la Peña; illustrated by Christian Robinson 

Love by Matt de la Peña; illustrated by Loren Long

The Paper Kingdom by Helena Ku Rhee; illustrated by Pascal Campion

Marvelous Cornelius: Hurricane Katrina and the Spirit of New Orleans by Phil Bildner; illustrated by John Parra

Green Machine: The Slightly Gross Truth about Turning Your Food Scraps into Green Energy by Rebecca Donnelly; illustrated by Christophe Jacques

The Power of Her Pen: The Story of Groundbreaking Journalist Ethel L. Payne by Lesa Cline-Ransome  (Author), John Parra (illustrator)

I Can Write the World by Joshunda Sanders; illustrated by Charly Palmer

Whose Hands Are These? by Miranda Paul; illustrated by Luciana Navarro Powell

Lunch Lady and the Cyborg Substitute: Lunch Lady #1 by Jarrett J. Krosoczka

My Papi Has a Motorcycle by Isabel Quintero; illustrated by Zeke Peña

Tinyville Town Gets to Work! by Brian Biggs

All of a Sudden and Forever: Help and Healing After the Oklahoma City Bombing by Chris Barton; illustrated by Nicole Xu

MIDDLE GRADE:

Front Desk by Kelly Yang

WHERE TO FIND CHILDREN’S BOOKS DURING QUARANTINE

CLOSING NOTE:

