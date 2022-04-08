Locked Up Tight

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about locked room mysteries and all that the sub-genre has to offer.

Books Discussed

A Death in the Family – Tessa Wegert

Under Lock & Skeleton Key – Gigi Pandian

Eighth Detective – Alex Pavesii

They All Fall Down – Rachel Howzell Hall

New Releases

Portrait of a Thief – Grace D. Li

Sense and Second-Degree Murder – Tirzah Price

