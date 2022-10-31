Little Fancy Boy on the Internet

This week, Jeff and Rebecca talk about best of lists in general, Publishers Weekly’s list in particular, Spotify being surprised at not being special, and much more.

Discussed in this episode:

The Book Riot Podcast Patreon

Free Patreon Episodes: for real this time.

Spotify struggling with audiobooks update because of Apple’s in-app purchases rules that they…were kind of hoping to be magically exempt from

PW’s Best Books of the Year

PEN report on race, equity, and book publishing

FX/Hulu order Never Let Me Go series

Rogue Ingram employee replaces pro-choice titles with Focus on the Family propaganda while filling Bookshop orders

Republicans propose federal “Don’t Say Gay” bill

Celeste Ng named first ABA indie bookstore ambassador