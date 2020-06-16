Literature in Translation, Part II

Mary Kay and Louise talk about important things like, what’s going on in the literary world right now? What are some newly translated books? And, what are you reading now?

BOOKS AND TEXTS DISCUSSED:

Book workers are striking today in a day of solidarity against racist violence and discrimination.

A list of online Black owned bookstores to support.

The LAMBDA awards are out!

Little Blue Encyclopedia (for Vivian) by Hazel Jane Plante which was the winner of the Trans category.

Metonymy Press

Fracture by Andrés Neuman, translated from the Spanish by Nick Caistor and Lorenza Garcia

Magnetized by Carlos Busqued translated by Samuel Rutter

The Cage by Alberts Bels

Unbearable Lightness of Being by Milan Kundera

Hadriana in All My Dreams by Renee Depestre, translated by Kaima L. Glover

Celestial Bodies by Joka Alharthi, translated by Marilyn Booth

Pillars of Salt by Fadia Faqir [edit: this book was not translated from its original Arabic into English, but rather published simultaneously in Arabic and English]

Woman at Point Zero by Nawal el Saadawi

50 Must Read Books by women in translation

The Garden of Monsters by Lorenza Pieri, translated by Liesl Schillinger

Coram Boy by Jamila Gavin

