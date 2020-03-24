Riot Headline COVID-19 Updates from the Bookish World

Literary Fiction Vs. Genre Fiction

Mary Kay and Louise talk about important literary things like, what’s going on in the literary world right now? What’s the difference between literary fiction and genre fiction? Is one “better” than the other? And, what are you reading?

BOOKS AND TEXTS DISCUSSED:

“What It’s Like to Try to Promote a Book in the Middle of a Pandemic” by Amy Klein

“The Case for Reading Fiction” by Christine Seifert

Tillerman series by Cynthia Voigt

Cormac McCarthy

You can find your hosts here:

Louise @ www.didyoueverstoptothink.com and @chaletfan on Twitter.

Mary Kay @ www.marykaymcbrayer.comTwitter at @mkmcbrayer and Instagram at @marykaymcbrayer.

