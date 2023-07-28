This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss literary crime fiction!

NEWS

Shirley Jackson Awards

Long Island Serial Killer – murders & search written about in Lost Girls: An Unsolved American Mystery – Robert Kolker

Literary Crime Fiction (Crime Reads)

BOOKS DISCUSSED

Notes on an Execution by Danya Kukafka

The Bandit Queens by Parini Shroff

Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton

Shelter by Jung Yun

Kala by Colin Walsh

Urgent Matters by Paula Rodríguez, Translated from Spanish by Sarah Moses

