Episode 13
Literary Comics
Mary Kay and Louise talk about important things like, what’s going on in the literary world right now? What are some great literary comics? And, what are you reading now?
This episode is sponsored by THE LIGHTEST OBJECT IN THE UNIVERSE by Kimi Eisele, now in paperback from Algonquin Books; Dark August by Harper Publishing; and Hey YA, Book Riot’s own podcast about all things young adult lit.
BOOKS AND TEXTS DISCUSSED:
Kelly Sue DeConnick on how the comic industry fosters sexual harassment and how to change the system.
Black Writers’ Guild calls for sweeping change in UK publishing
Understanding Comics : The Invisible Art & Making Comics by Scott McCloud
How Pictures Work by Molly Bang
Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy : A Retelling of Little Women by Rey Terciero and Bre Indigo
The Low, Low Woods by Carmen Maria Machado, illustrated by Dani
Freedom Hospital : A Syrian Story by Hamid Sulaiman, trans Francesca Barrie
Bingo Love by Tee Franklin
Embroideries by Marjane Satrapi
Bites of Terror by Cuddles and Rage
One Hundred Nights of Hero by Isabel Greenberg
Graphic novels for people who like literary fiction
Bunny by Mona Awad
Gingerbread by Helen Oyeyemi
The Year Of The Runaways by Sanjeev Sahota
