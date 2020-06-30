Mary Kay and Louise talk about important things like, what’s going on in the literary world right now? What are some great literary comics? And, what are you reading now?

This episode is sponsored by THE LIGHTEST OBJECT IN THE UNIVERSE by Kimi Eisele, now in paperback from Algonquin Books; Dark August by Harper Publishing; and Hey YA, Book Riot’s own podcast about all things young adult lit.

BOOKS AND TEXTS DISCUSSED:

Kelly Sue DeConnick on how the comic industry fosters sexual harassment and how to change the system.

Black Writers’ Guild calls for sweeping change in UK publishing

Understanding Comics : The Invisible Art & Making Comics by Scott McCloud

How Pictures Work by Molly Bang

Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy : A Retelling of Little Women by Rey Terciero and Bre Indigo

The Low, Low Woods by Carmen Maria Machado, illustrated by Dani

The Odyssey by Gareth Hinds

Freedom Hospital : A Syrian Story by Hamid Sulaiman, trans Francesca Barrie

Bingo Love by Tee Franklin

Embroideries by Marjane Satrapi

Bites of Terror by Cuddles and Rage

Here by Richard McGuire

One Hundred Nights of Hero by Isabel Greenberg

Graphic novels for people who like literary fiction

Bunny by Mona Awad

Gingerbread by Helen Oyeyemi

The Year Of The Runaways by Sanjeev Sahota

YOU CAN FIND YOUR HOSTS HERE:

Louise @ www.didyoueverstoptothink.com and @chaletfan on Twitter.

Mary Kay @ www.marykaymcbrayer.com, Twitter at @mkmcbrayer, and Instagram at @marykaymcbrayer.