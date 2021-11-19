Like This, Try that

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about read-a-likes for some favorite and popular authors and recommend contemporary works similar to them to make your holiday shopping easier.

Currently Reading

Two Girls Down by Louisa Luna

Books Discussed

Cutting Season by Attica Locke (Elizabeth George)

Razorblade Tears by S.A.Cosby (James McCain)

Three by D.A.Mishani (Patricia Highsmith)

Palace of the Drowned by Christine Mangan (Patricia Highsmith)

Reconstructing Amelia by Kimberly McCreight (Liane Moriarty)

A Solitude of Wolverines by Alice Henderson (Paul Doiron)

Red Widow by Alma Katsu (Daniel Silva)

New Releases

The Shadows of Men by Aber Mukherjee

