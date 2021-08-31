This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week Alice and Kim browse the library and find some surprising nonfiction reads.

Nonfiction in the News

Blood, labs and fraud: Theranos’s Elizabeth Holmes is about to go on trial [Washington Post]

New Nonfiction

Seeing Ghosts: A Memoir by Kat Chow

Doctoring the Black Death: Medieval Europe’s Medical Response to Plague by John Aberth

Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire by Lizzie Johnson

The Chinese Question: The Gold Rushes and Global Politics by Mae Ngai

Weekly Theme: Library Treasure Hunt

Futureface: A Family Mystery, An Epic Quest, and the Secret of Belonging by Alex Wagner

Chanel’s Riviera: Glamour, Decadence, and Survival in Peace and War, 1930-1944 by Anne De Courcy

Brave, Not Perfect: Fear Less, Fail More, and Live Bolder by Reshma Saujani

Crazy Brave: A Memoir by Joy Harjo

Wild Life: Dispatches from a Childhood of Baboons and Button-Downs by Keena Roberts

The Ways of My Grandmothers by Beverly Hungry Wolf (1998)

Reading Now

KIM: The Box in the Woods by Maureen Johnson

ALICE: Jesus and John Wayne: How White Evangelicals Corrupted a Faith and Fractured a Nation by Kristin Kobez du Mez



CONCLUSION

