Episode 91
Library Treasure Hunt
Follow For Real using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
For more nonfiction recommendations, sign up for our True Story newsletter, edited by Alice Burton.
Nonfiction in the News
Blood, labs and fraud: Theranos’s Elizabeth Holmes is about to go on trial [Washington Post]
New Nonfiction
Seeing Ghosts: A Memoir by Kat Chow
Doctoring the Black Death: Medieval Europe’s Medical Response to Plague by John Aberth
Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire by Lizzie Johnson
The Chinese Question: The Gold Rushes and Global Politics by Mae Ngai
Weekly Theme: Library Treasure Hunt
Futureface: A Family Mystery, An Epic Quest, and the Secret of Belonging by Alex Wagner
Chanel’s Riviera: Glamour, Decadence, and Survival in Peace and War, 1930-1944 by Anne De Courcy
Brave, Not Perfect: Fear Less, Fail More, and Live Bolder by Reshma Saujani
Crazy Brave: A Memoir by Joy Harjo
Wild Life: Dispatches from a Childhood of Baboons and Button-Downs by Keena Roberts
The Ways of My Grandmothers by Beverly Hungry Wolf (1998)
Reading Now
KIM: The Box in the Woods by Maureen Johnson
ALICE: Jesus and John Wayne: How White Evangelicals Corrupted a Faith and Fractured a Nation by Kristin Kobez du Mez
CONCLUSION
You can find us on SOCIAL MEDIA – @itsalicetime and @kimthedork. Amazing Audio Editing for this episode was done by Jen Zink. RATE AND REVIEW on Apple Podcasts so people can find us more easily, and follow us there so you can get our new episodes the minute they come out.