Sharifah and Jenn celebrate the Kitchies shortlist, try to figure out what’s going on with the Hugos and DisCon III, celebrate some new LGBTQ+ SFF, and more.

News

Kitchies Awards Shortlist! [Locus]

NPR’s Summer SFF Reader Poll!

What is going on with DisCon III and the Hugos?

File 770 reporting

Some possible clarity from Reddit?

Update 06/29/21: The chair has also resigned (?!) [Locus]

Interview With A Vampire TV Show update [io9]

Books & Other Notes

Our Queerest Shelves Newsletter

2021 Upcoming Queer Fantasy Novels [Book Riot]

Order of the Pure Moon Reflected in Water by Zen Cho (cw: transphobia, sexual harassment)

A Pale Light in the Black by KB Wagers (cw: emotionally abusive parents)

Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker and Wendy Xu

Finna by Nino Cipri