Episode 107
LGBTQ+ SFF
Sharifah and Jenn celebrate the Kitchies shortlist, try to figure out what’s going on with the Hugos and DisCon III, celebrate some new LGBTQ+ SFF, and more.
News
Kitchies Awards Shortlist! [Locus]
What is going on with DisCon III and the Hugos?
File 770 reporting
Some possible clarity from Reddit?
Update 06/29/21: The chair has also resigned (?!) [Locus]
Interview With A Vampire TV Show update [io9]
Books & Other Notes
Our Queerest Shelves Newsletter
2021 Upcoming Queer Fantasy Novels [Book Riot]
Order of the Pure Moon Reflected in Water by Zen Cho (cw: transphobia, sexual harassment)
A Pale Light in the Black by KB Wagers (cw: emotionally abusive parents)
Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker and Wendy Xu
Finna by Nino Cipri