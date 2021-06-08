Episode 85
LGBTQ+ Reads
Nonfiction in the News
Roxane Gay Starts Publishing Imprint With Grove Atlantic [NYT]
New Nonfiction
Somebody’s Daughter: A Memoir by Ashley C. Ford
Forget the Alamo: The Rise and Fall of an American Myth by Bryan Burrough, Chris Tomlinson, and Jason Stanford
Unwell Women: Misdiagnosis and Myth in a Man-Made World by Elinor Cleghorn
Black Snake: Standing Rock, the Dakota Access Pipeline, and Environmental Justice by Katherine Wiltenburg Todrys
Quick Mentions!
The Second: Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America by Carol Anderson
The Kissing Bug : A True Story of a Family, an Insect, and a Nation’s Neglect of a Deadly Disease by Daisy Hernández
Hola Papi: How to Come Out in a Walmart Parking Lot and Other Life Lessons by John Paul Brammer
As a Woman: What I Learned about Power, Sex, and the Patriarchy after I Transitioned by Paula Stone Williams
LGBTQ+ Reads
The Winners of the 2021 Lambda Literary Awards
- Transgender Nonfiction: The Black Trans Prayer Book by J. Mase III and Dane Figueroa Edidi
- LGBTQ Nonfiction: The Lonely Letters by Ashon T. Crawley
- Bisexual Nonfiction: wow, no thank you by Samantha Irby
- Lesbian Memoir/Biography: My Autobiography of Carson McCullers by Jenn Shapland
- Gay Memoir/Biography: A Dutiful Boy: A Memoir of a Gay Muslim’s Journey to Acceptance by Mohsin Zaidi
- LGBTQ Studies: Becoming Human: Matter and Meaning in an Antiblack World by Zakiyyah Iman Johnson
Gender: A Graphic Guide by Meg-John Barker and Jules Scheele
We Have Always Been Here: A Queer Muslim Memoir by Samra Habib
Becoming Nicole: The Transformation of an American Family by Amy Ellis Nutt
My Sister: How One Sibling’s Transition Changed Us Both by Marizol Leyva and Selenis Leyva
Reading Now
KIM: Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reed
Lightning Flowers: My Journey to Uncover the Cost of Saving of Life by Katherine E. Standefer
ALICE: Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari
CONCLUSION
