This week Alice and Kim talk LGBTQ+ reads for Pride Month.

Nonfiction in the News

Roxane Gay Starts Publishing Imprint With Grove Atlantic [NYT]

New Nonfiction

Somebody’s Daughter: A Memoir by Ashley C. Ford

Forget the Alamo: The Rise and Fall of an American Myth by Bryan Burrough, Chris Tomlinson, and Jason Stanford

Unwell Women: Misdiagnosis and Myth in a Man-Made World by Elinor Cleghorn

Black Snake: Standing Rock, the Dakota Access Pipeline, and Environmental Justice by Katherine Wiltenburg Todrys

Quick Mentions!

The Second: Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America by Carol Anderson

The Kissing Bug : A True Story of a Family, an Insect, and a Nation’s Neglect of a Deadly Disease by Daisy Hernández

Hola Papi: How to Come Out in a Walmart Parking Lot and Other Life Lessons by John Paul Brammer

As a Woman: What I Learned about Power, Sex, and the Patriarchy after I Transitioned by Paula Stone Williams

LGBTQ+ Reads

The Winners of the 2021 Lambda Literary Awards

Gender: A Graphic Guide by Meg-John Barker and Jules Scheele

We Have Always Been Here: A Queer Muslim Memoir by Samra Habib

Becoming Nicole: The Transformation of an American Family by Amy Ellis Nutt

My Sister: How One Sibling’s Transition Changed Us Both by Marizol Leyva and Selenis Leyva

Reading Now

KIM: Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reed

Lightning Flowers: My Journey to Uncover the Cost of Saving of Life by Katherine E. Standefer

ALICE: Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari



CONCLUSION

