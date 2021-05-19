Let’s Talk Anime

Sharifah and Jenn discuss the 2021 Locus Award finalists, a new Dragon Ball movie, that Green Knight trailer, and do a group-watch of two anime.

News

Regina King To Direct ‘Bitter Root’ Adaptation Of Image Comics Series For Legendary

Queen Latifah and Jim Henson Co working on Conductors adaptations!

2021 Locus Award finalists

New “Green Knight” trailer

New “Dragon Ball” movie

Anime

Maquia: When The Promised Flower Blooms

Cowboy Bebop: The Series (1998)

John Cho to star in Cowboy Bebop remake