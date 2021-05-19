Episode 104
Let’s Talk Anime
Sharifah and Jenn discuss the 2021 Locus Award finalists, a new Dragon Ball movie, that Green Knight trailer, and do a group-watch of two anime.
Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.
The show can also be found on Stitcher here.
To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!
News
Regina King To Direct ‘Bitter Root’ Adaptation Of Image Comics Series For Legendary
Queen Latifah and Jim Henson Co working on Conductors adaptations!
Anime
Maquia: When The Promised Flower Blooms
Cowboy Bebop: The Series (1998)