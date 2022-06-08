Let’s Talk About Asexuality in YA!

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tirzah and Erica celebrate Pride Month by discussing some great YA books that center asexual people and characters.

Links Discussed:

Book Riot list of asexual books

Epic Reads list of asexual books

LGBTQA+ Reads list of books with different representations

Books Discussed

A Quick and Easy Guide to Asexuality by Molly Muldoon and Will Hernandez

Let’s Talk About Love by Claire Kahn

Loveless by Alice Oseman

Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko

Arden Grey by Ray Stoeve

Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger

Summer Bird Blue by Akemi Dawn Bowman

Now Entering Addamsville by Francesca Zappia