Let’s Talk About Asexuality in YA!
Tirzah and Erica celebrate Pride Month by discussing some great YA books that center asexual people and characters.
Links Discussed:
Book Riot list of asexual books
Epic Reads list of asexual books
LGBTQA+ Reads list of books with different representations
Books Discussed
A Quick and Easy Guide to Asexuality by Molly Muldoon and Will Hernandez
Let’s Talk About Love by Claire Kahn
Loveless by Alice Oseman
Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko
Arden Grey by Ray Stoeve
Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger
Summer Bird Blue by Akemi Dawn Bowman
Now Entering Addamsville by Francesca Zappia