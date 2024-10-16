Hey YA Extra Credit: Let’s Get Scared

Six years of the Summer Scares program means six years of incredible backlist YA horror to talk about.

Kelly talks about Summer Scares and highlights several awesome YA horror books honored as part of the program. Get ready to get the chills.

Books Discussed

Summer Scares Resource Page

All These Bodies by Kendare Blake

#MurderTrending by Gretchen McNeil

Dead Flip by Sara Farizan

Undead Girl Gang by Lily Anderson

Clown in a Cornfield by Adam Cesare

Squad by Maggie Tokuda-Hall, illustrated by Lisa Sterle

Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker and Wendy Xu